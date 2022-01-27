Mastercard Q4 Adjusted EPS USD 2.35 vs. Estimate USD 2.21
(PLX AI) – Mastercard Q4 net income USD 2,400 million vs. estimate USD 2,175 million.Q4 EPS USD 2.41 vs. estimate USD 2.21Q4 adjusted net income USD 2,300 million vs. estimate USD 2,175 millionQ4 revenue USD 5,200 million vs. estimate USD 5,160 …
- (PLX AI) – Mastercard Q4 net income USD 2,400 million vs. estimate USD 2,175 million.
- Q4 EPS USD 2.41 vs. estimate USD 2.21
- Q4 adjusted net income USD 2,300 million vs. estimate USD 2,175 million
- Q4 revenue USD 5,200 million vs. estimate USD 5,160 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0