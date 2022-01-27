checkAd

Hera Targets EBITDA EUR 1.4 Billion by 2025

(PLX AI) – Hera targets 2025 EBITDA of 1.4 billion euros, or up EUR 277 million compared to 2020.Targets industrial and financial investments of over EUR 3.8 billionNet debt/Ebitda at 2.8x in 2025Aims for further increase in dividends, reaching 14.5 …

  • (PLX AI) – Hera targets 2025 EBITDA of 1.4 billion euros, or up EUR 277 million compared to 2020.
  • Targets industrial and financial investments of over EUR 3.8 billion
  • Net debt/Ebitda at 2.8x in 2025
  • Aims for further increase in dividends, reaching 14.5 cents per share in 2025 (+32% compared to the last dividend paid)
  • Among the objectives for 2030: reducing CO2 emissions by 37% and increasing recycled plastic by 150%
