Hera Targets EBITDA EUR 1.4 Billion by 2025 (PLX AI) – Hera targets 2025 EBITDA of 1.4 billion euros, or up EUR 277 million compared to 2020.Targets industrial and financial investments of over EUR 3.8 billionNet debt/Ebitda at 2.8x in 2025Aims for further increase in dividends, reaching 14.5 … (PLX AI) – Hera targets 2025 EBITDA of 1.4 billion euros, or up EUR 277 million compared to 2020.

Targets industrial and financial investments of over EUR 3.8 billion

Net debt/Ebitda at 2.8x in 2025

Aims for further increase in dividends, reaching 14.5 cents per share in 2025 (+32% compared to the last dividend paid)

Among the objectives for 2030: reducing CO2 emissions by 37% and increasing recycled plastic by 150% Wertpapier

