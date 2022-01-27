Pfizer Covid-19 Oral Treatment Paxlovid Gets Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency (PLX AI) – Pfizer Receives CHMP Positive Opinion for Novel COVID-19 Oral Treatment.Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion recommending the conditional marketing … (PLX AI) – Pfizer Receives CHMP Positive Opinion for Novel COVID-19 Oral Treatment.

Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion recommending the conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of paxlovid for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk for progressing to severe COVID-19

