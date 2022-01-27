PREVIEW: NNIT Guidance Expected to Point to Growth Recovery in 2022 (PLX AI) – NNIT is expected to guide for revenue growth this year in its earnings report due tomorrow, analysts said. After three years of organic revenue decline, we expect the company to return to organic growth of 6% in 2022, SEB said (hold, DKK … (PLX AI) – NNIT is expected to guide for revenue growth this year in its earnings report due tomorrow, analysts said.

After three years of organic revenue decline, we expect the company to return to organic growth of 6% in 2022, SEB said (hold, DKK 110)

NNIT should improve its adjusted EBIT margin through restructuring initiatives even as it is under pressure from higher wage inflation, SEB said

NNIT may guide for revenue growth of 2–5% and adjusted EBIT margin of 5–6%, Carnegie said (hold, DKK 125) Wertpapier

