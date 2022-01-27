Leonardo Says 2021 Earnings Will Be in High End of Guidance Range (PLX AI) – Leonardo says 2021 Orders, Revenues, and EBITA will come in towards the high end of its Guidance range.FOCF expected at EUR 200 million, or double the original guidanceCites strong performance in military/govt business, lower cash … (PLX AI) – Leonardo says 2021 Orders, Revenues, and EBITA will come in towards the high end of its Guidance range.

FOCF expected at EUR 200 million, or double the original guidance

Cites strong performance in military/govt business, lower cash absorption in Aerostructures and efficiency initiatives Wertpapier

