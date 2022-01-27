SBB Buys Odalen Fastigheter for SEK 510 Million
(PLX AI) – SBB acquires Odalen Fastigheter for SEK 510 million and becomes Sweden's largest developer of properties for elderly care.SBB also makes a directed issue of 3 million Class B shares at a price of SEK 70 per shareThe acquisition comprises …
- (PLX AI) – SBB acquires Odalen Fastigheter for SEK 510 million and becomes Sweden's largest developer of properties for elderly care.
- SBB also makes a directed issue of 3 million Class B shares at a price of SEK 70 per share
- The acquisition comprises a total of approximately 60,000 sq m of social infrastructure, which fully developed generates an annual operating net of approximately SEK 100 million
- In addition, the acquisition also includes approximately 36,000 sq m of BTA building rights for social infrastructure
