SBB Buys Odalen Fastigheter for SEK 510 Million (PLX AI) – SBB acquires Odalen Fastigheter for SEK 510 million and becomes Sweden's largest developer of properties for elderly care.SBB also makes a directed issue of 3 million Class B shares at a price of SEK 70 per shareThe acquisition comprises … (PLX AI) – SBB acquires Odalen Fastigheter for SEK 510 million and becomes Sweden's largest developer of properties for elderly care.

SBB also makes a directed issue of 3 million Class B shares at a price of SEK 70 per share

The acquisition comprises a total of approximately 60,000 sq m of social infrastructure, which fully developed generates an annual operating net of approximately SEK 100 million

In addition, the acquisition also includes approximately 36,000 sq m of BTA building rights for social infrastructure Wertpapier

Autor: PLX AI | 27.01.2022, 18:31

