Telia Sells 49% Stake in Its Swedish Tower Business for SEK 5.5 Billion (PLX AI) – Telia says in agreement to expand Tower partnership with Brookfield and Alecta, with intention to propose return of net transaction proceeds to shareholders.Telia says Brookfield to acquire 49 percent of Telia Company’s tower business in … (PLX AI) – Telia says in agreement to expand Tower partnership with Brookfield and Alecta, with intention to propose return of net transaction proceeds to shareholders.

Telia says Brookfield to acquire 49 percent of Telia Company’s tower business in Sweden

Telia says transaction price corresponds to an enterprise value for 100 percent of SEK 11,224 million

Telia cash proceeds for the 49 percent stake is expected to be SEK 5,500 million

Closing expected in Q3 2022, after which the Board intends to propose that the net proceeds from the transaction are transferred to shareholders by means of share buy-backs or an extraordinary dividend



Autor: PLX AI | 27.01.2022, 21:02

