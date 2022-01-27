Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Visa Earnings Beat Expectations; Shares Rise 35 in After Market (PLX AI) – Visa Q1 net income USD 4,000 million vs. estimate USD 3,680 million.Q1 revenue USD 7,100 million vs. estimate USD 6,800 millionQ1 EPS USD 1.83 vs. estimate USD 1.7Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.81 vs. estimate USD 1.7



