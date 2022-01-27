KLA Sees Revenue Decline in Q3; Shares Fall 8% (PLX AI) – Q2 revenue USD 2,353 millionQ2 EPS USD 4.71Q2 net income USD 717 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 5.59Q3 guidance as follows:Total revenues between $2,100 million to $2,300 millionGAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 59.5% to … (PLX AI) – Q2 revenue USD 2,353 million

Q2 EPS USD 4.71

Q2 net income USD 717 million

Q2 adjusted EPS USD 5.59

Q3 guidance as follows:

Total revenues between $2,100 million to $2,300 million

GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 59.5% to 61.7%

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61.5% to 63.5%

GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $4.09 to $4.99

