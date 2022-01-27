KLA Sees Revenue Decline in Q3; Shares Fall 8%
(PLX AI) – Q2 revenue USD 2,353 millionQ2 EPS USD 4.71Q2 net income USD 717 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 5.59Q3 guidance as follows:Total revenues between $2,100 million to $2,300 millionGAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 59.5% to …
