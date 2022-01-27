Atlassian Jumps 8.7% After Hours on Earnings, Guidance
(PLX AI) – Atlassian Q2 revenue USD 688.5 million.Q2 free cash flow USD 197.5 millionQ2 operating margin non-IFRS 26%Subscription revenue grew 64% year-over-yearOutlook Q3 revenue USD 690-705 millionOutlook Q3 gross margin 82-83%Outlook Q3 adj. EPS …
- (PLX AI) – Atlassian Q2 revenue USD 688.5 million.
- Q2 free cash flow USD 197.5 million
- Q2 operating margin non-IFRS 26%
- Subscription revenue grew 64% year-over-year
- Outlook Q3 revenue USD 690-705 million
- Outlook Q3 gross margin 82-83%
- Outlook Q3 adj. EPS $0.29-0.31
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0