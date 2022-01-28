Givaudan FY Sales of CHF 6.7 Billion Top Estimates of CHF 6.69 Billion (PLX AI) – Givaudan FY sales of CHF 6.7 billion, up 7.1% on a like-for-like basis and 5.7% in Swiss francs.Strong sales across all markets and with all customer groupsAll 2025 strategic focus areas on track and contributing to the resultsEBITDA of … (PLX AI) – Givaudan FY sales of CHF 6.7 billion, up 7.1% on a like-for-like basis and 5.7% in Swiss francs.

Strong sales across all markets and with all customer groups

All 2025 strategic focus areas on track and contributing to the results

EBITDA of CHF 1,482 million, an increase of 6.0% over 2020

EBITDA margin of 22.2%, versus 22.1% in 2020

Comparable EBITDA margin of 22.5% compared to 22.8% in 2020

Net income of CHF 821 million, an increase of 10.5% over 2020

Free cash flow of 12.6% of sales or CHF 843 million

Proposed dividend of CHF 66.00 per share, up 3.1% year-on-year Wertpapier

