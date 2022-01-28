Fingerpring Cards Q4 EBITDA Below Expectations
(PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards Q4 gross margin 31.7% vs. estimate 28%.Q4 EBITDA SEK 26.7 million vs. estimate SEK 31 millionQ4 EBIT SEK 3.9 millionQ4 adjusted EPS SEK 0.02Q4 revenue SEK 356.6 million vs. estimate SEK 357 millionCash flow from …
