SSAB Plans New Nordic Production System, Eliminating CO2 Emissions Around 2030
- (PLX AI) – SSAB plans a new Nordic production system and to bring forward the green transition.
- SSAB ambition to largely eliminate carbon dioxide emissions around 2030
- Says the necessary infrastructure, access to fossil-free electricity in particular, must be in place in time
