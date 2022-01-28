Volvo Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong Revenue; Demand Remains High (PLX AI) – Volvo Q4 revenue SEK 102,400 million vs. estimate SEK 94,550 million.Q4 EPS SEK 3.93Q4 EBIT SEK 10,219 million vs. estimate SEK 10,100 millionVolvo says truck demand remains high, doing utmost to reduce long delivery times to our … (PLX AI) – Volvo Q4 revenue SEK 102,400 million vs. estimate SEK 94,550 million.

Q4 EPS SEK 3.93

Q4 EBIT SEK 10,219 million vs. estimate SEK 10,100 million

Volvo says truck demand remains high, doing utmost to reduce long delivery times to our customers

Keeps truck demand forecasts unchanged in all key regions Wertpapier

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 28.01.2022, 07:22

