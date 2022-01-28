checkAd

SSAB Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Positive Q1 Outlook

(PLX AI) – SSAB Q4 EPS SEK 5.3.Q4 revenue SEK 27,337 million vs. estimate SEK 27,000 millionQ4 EBITDA SEK 7,753 million vs. estimate SEK 6,968 millionSays outlook for the first quarter of 2022 is basically positive, albeit with continued uncertainty …

  • (PLX AI) – SSAB Q4 EPS SEK 5.3.
  • Q4 revenue SEK 27,337 million vs. estimate SEK 27,000 million
  • Q4 EBITDA SEK 7,753 million vs. estimate SEK 6,968 million
  • Says outlook for the first quarter of 2022 is basically positive, albeit with continued uncertainty due to a shortage of components at several of our customers, as well as bottlenecks in logistics chains, not least in the light of the growing spread of Covid-19
Autor: PLX AI
28.01.2022, 07:31  |  25   |   |   

