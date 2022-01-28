checkAd

Electrolux Q4 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees Price Increases Offsetting Inflation

(PLX AI) – Electrolux Q4 revenue SEK 35,372 million vs. estimate SEK 32,900 millionQ4 EPS SEK 2.09 vs. estimate SEK 3.66 (consensus likely doesn't include U.S. tariff arbitration costs)Q4 net income SEK 596 million vs. estimate SEK 1,036 millionQ4 …

  • (PLX AI) – Electrolux Q4 revenue SEK 35,372 million vs. estimate SEK 32,900 million
  • Q4 EPS SEK 2.09 vs. estimate SEK 3.66 (consensus likely doesn't include U.S. tariff arbitration costs)
  • Q4 net income SEK 596 million vs. estimate SEK 1,036 million
  • Q4 EBIT SEK 882 million, after costs of SEK 727 million in U.S. tariff case
  • Electrolux says 2022 price is estimated to fully offset cost inflation
  • Electrolux says implementing further price increases in early 2022
  • Electrolux expects price to only partly offset cost inflation in the first quarter
Autor: PLX AI
28.01.2022   

