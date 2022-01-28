Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

H&M Q4 Profit Much Better Than Expected on Strong Margins (PLX AI) – H&M Q4 EBIT margin 11%.Q4 net income SEK 4,621 million vs. estimate SEK 4,085 millionQ4 gross margin 55.2% vs. estimate 53.4%For the period 1 December 2021 to 31 January 2022 sales in local currencies are expected to increase by 20 …



