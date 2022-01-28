NNIT Q4 Revenue Below Consensus; Guidance for 2022 in Line (PLX AI) – NNIT Q4 revenue DKK 738 million vs. estimate DKK 792 million.Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 5%Q4 net income DKK 2 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 2-5%, as expected by analystsOutlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 5%Order backlog for 2022 at the … (PLX AI) – NNIT Q4 revenue DKK 738 million vs. estimate DKK 792 million.

Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 5%

Q4 net income DKK 2 million

Outlook FY revenue growth 2-5%, as expected by analysts

Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 5%

Order backlog for 2022 at the beginning of Q1 2022 amounted to DKK 2,017m, an increase of 0.9% compared to the same time last year

No dividend for 2021

