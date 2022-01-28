NNIT Q4 Revenue Below Consensus; Guidance for 2022 in Line
- (PLX AI) – NNIT Q4 revenue DKK 738 million vs. estimate DKK 792 million.
- Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 5%
- Q4 net income DKK 2 million
- Outlook FY revenue growth 2-5%, as expected by analysts
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 5%
- Order backlog for 2022 at the beginning of Q1 2022 amounted to DKK 2,017m, an increase of 0.9% compared to the same time last year
- No dividend for 2021
