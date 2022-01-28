Hochtief Gets GBP 207 Million Order in Wales
Hochtief to deliver GBP 207 million power supply tunnel project in Wales.Customer is National GridScheduled to start early this year, this seven-year project will see the construction of two shafts and 3.4 km tunnel to carry electricity
- (PLX AI) – Hochtief to deliver GBP 207 million power supply tunnel project in Wales.
- Customer is National Grid
- Scheduled to start early this year, this seven-year project will see the construction of two shafts and 3.4 km tunnel to carry electricity under the Dwyryd Estuary
