Hochtief Gets GBP 207 Million Order in Wales (PLX AI) – Hochtief to deliver GBP 207 million power supply tunnel project in Wales.Customer is National GridScheduled to start early this year, this seven-year project will see the construction of two shafts and 3.4 km tunnel to carry electricity … (PLX AI) – Hochtief to deliver GBP 207 million power supply tunnel project in Wales.

Customer is National Grid

Scheduled to start early this year, this seven-year project will see the construction of two shafts and 3.4 km tunnel to carry electricity under the Dwyryd Estuary

Autor: PLX AI | 28.01.2022, 08:27

