Henkel 2021 Revenue Tops Expectations; Sees 2-4% Organic Growth This Year

(PLX AI) – Henkel FY 2021 revenue EUR 20,066 million vs. estimate EUR 19,917 million.Henkel mid- to long-term financial ambition Organic sales growth of 3 to 4 percentHenkel mid- to long-term financial ambition EBIT margin of around 16 …

  • (PLX AI) – Henkel FY 2021 revenue EUR 20,066 million vs. estimate EUR 19,917 million.
  • Henkel mid- to long-term financial ambition Organic sales growth of 3 to 4 percent
  • Henkel mid- to long-term financial ambition EBIT margin of around 16 percent
  • Outlook FY 2022 organic growth 2-4%
  • Outlook FY 2022 adjusted EBIT margin 11.5-13.5%
  • Henkel starts share buyback program with a total value of up to 1 billion euros

Autor: PLX AI
28.01.2022, 08:33   

