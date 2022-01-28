Henkel 2021 Revenue Tops Expectations; Sees 2-4% Organic Growth This Year (PLX AI) – Henkel FY 2021 revenue EUR 20,066 million vs. estimate EUR 19,917 million.Henkel mid- to long-term financial ambition Organic sales growth of 3 to 4 percentHenkel mid- to long-term financial ambition EBIT margin of around 16 … (PLX AI) – Henkel FY 2021 revenue EUR 20,066 million vs. estimate EUR 19,917 million.

Henkel mid- to long-term financial ambition Organic sales growth of 3 to 4 percent

Henkel mid- to long-term financial ambition EBIT margin of around 16 percent

Outlook FY 2022 organic growth 2-4%

Outlook FY 2022 adjusted EBIT margin 11.5-13.5%

Henkel starts share buyback program with a total value of up to 1 billion euros

