Henkel 2021 Revenue Tops Expectations; Sees 2-4% Organic Growth This Year

(PLX AI) – Henkel FY 2021 revenue EUR 20,066 million vs. estimate EUR 19,917 million.Henkel mid- to long-term financial ambition Organic sales growth of 3 to 4 percentHenkel mid- to long-term financial ambition EBIT margin of around 16 …
- (PLX AI) – Henkel FY 2021 revenue EUR 20,066 million vs. estimate EUR 19,917 million.
- Henkel mid- to long-term financial ambition Organic sales growth of 3 to 4 percent
- Henkel mid- to long-term financial ambition EBIT margin of around 16 percent
- Outlook FY 2022 organic growth 2-4%
- Outlook FY 2022 adjusted EBIT margin 11.5-13.5%
- Henkel starts share buyback program with a total value of up to 1 billion euros
