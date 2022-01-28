Volvo Falls 3% as Inflation Dents Margins Even as Sales Soar (PLX AI) – Volvo shares fell 3% in early trading amid concerns cost inflation is hitting margins even as the truck maker posted fourth-quarter revenues much higher than anticipated. Orders were also above consensus, but EBIT margins of 9.8% were … (PLX AI) – Volvo shares fell 3% in early trading amid concerns cost inflation is hitting margins even as the truck maker posted fourth-quarter revenues much higher than anticipated.

Orders were also above consensus, but EBIT margins of 9.8% were below expectations

Volvo posted lower realized margins despite very good deliveries, Carnegie said

Continued supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures may be negatively received by the market, Carnegie said

Q4 was solid overall and particularly on cash generation, but it might not fully satisfy the market today because of weaker-than-expected margins, SEB said

While orders were clearly stronger than expected, it's unclear how much of this extra volume can be added to 2022 given the constrained supply chain: SEB



