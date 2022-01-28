H&M Jumps 6% After Profit Crushes Estimates on Strong Margins
(PLX AI) – H&M shares rose more than 6% after Q4 net income comfortably exceeded estimates amid much better than expected gross margins. Reduced markdowns also helped the positive sentimentIn addition, longer term targets were also well received, …
- (PLX AI) – H&M shares rose more than 6% after Q4 net income comfortably exceeded estimates amid much better than expected gross margins.
- Reduced markdowns also helped the positive sentiment
- In addition, longer term targets were also well received, with the group’s target to increase sales by 10–15 percent per year with continued high profitability
- The start of the first quarter should not be seen as soft given many restrictions in the last 2 months in Europe, SEB said
- With an operating margin of 10% for the year not unrealistic given the performance in the second half of last year, consensus would need to come up by about 8%, SEB said
