PGS Dives Another 18% as Analysts See End Game (PLX AI) – PGS shares fell another 18%, piling on top of yesterday's nearly 60% losses, as analysts said the company will not be able to avoid debt restructuring. Price target cut to NOK 0.5 from NOK 1 at SEB and to NOK 1 from NOK 2 at Danske, both … (PLX AI) – PGS shares fell another 18%, piling on top of yesterday's nearly 60% losses, as analysts said the company will not be able to avoid debt restructuring.

Price target cut to NOK 0.5 from NOK 1 at SEB and to NOK 1 from NOK 2 at Danske, both with sell recommendations

A comprehensive debt restructuring will leave current shareholders with little but crumbs, SEB said

With little equity value left and all assets already pledged for the secured debt, we see no other alternatives: SEB

The need to address the refinancing became even more acute during the fourth quarter, bringing a risk of breaching covenants as soon as this quarter, Danske said

In a scenario of no debt extension, we believe all the equity is gone, Danske said



28.01.2022, 09:47

