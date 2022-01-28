PGS Dives Another 18% as Analysts See End Game
(PLX AI) – PGS shares fell another 18%, piling on top of yesterday's nearly 60% losses, as analysts said the company will not be able to avoid debt restructuring. Price target cut to NOK 0.5 from NOK 1 at SEB and to NOK 1 from NOK 2 at Danske, both …
- (PLX AI) – PGS shares fell another 18%, piling on top of yesterday's nearly 60% losses, as analysts said the company will not be able to avoid debt restructuring.
- Price target cut to NOK 0.5 from NOK 1 at SEB and to NOK 1 from NOK 2 at Danske, both with sell recommendations
- A comprehensive debt restructuring will leave current shareholders with little but crumbs, SEB said
- With little equity value left and all assets already pledged for the secured debt, we see no other alternatives: SEB
- The need to address the refinancing became even more acute during the fourth quarter, bringing a risk of breaching covenants as soon as this quarter, Danske said
- In a scenario of no debt extension, we believe all the equity is gone, Danske said
