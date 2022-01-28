Stora Enso Shares Climb Nearly 6% After Strong Earnings, Better Guidance (PLX AI) – Stora Enso shares climbed nearly 6% in early trading after fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates.New guidance for this year was also better than expectedStora Enso Q4 sales EUR 2,719 million vs. estimate EUR 2,530 million, while … (PLX AI) – Stora Enso shares climbed nearly 6% in early trading after fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates.

New guidance for this year was also better than expected

Stora Enso Q4 sales EUR 2,719 million vs. estimate EUR 2,530 million, while operational EBIT EUR 426 million vs. estimate EUR 358 million

The company sees 2022 operational EBIT in line with 2021, which is 10% above consensus

NOTE: Danske double upgraded Stora Enso to buy from sell three days ago, which already pushed up shares then Wertpapier

Stora Enso (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 28.01.2022, 09:52 | | 41 0 | 0 28.01.2022, 09:52 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer