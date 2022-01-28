Electrolux Falls 5% as Results Overshadowed by Upcoming Headwinds (PLX AI) – Electrolux shares fell 5% despite better than expected revenue and adjusted EBIT, as traders focused on near-term headwinds. While the company said it was confident it could offset input costs inflation with its own price increases, it … (PLX AI) – Electrolux shares fell 5% despite better than expected revenue and adjusted EBIT, as traders focused on near-term headwinds.

While the company said it was confident it could offset input costs inflation with its own price increases, it said it could only partly do so in Q1

Meanwhile, it saw negative external factors of SEK 6-9 billion for the full year

Consensus may have expected this to be only SEK 4-5 billion, analysts said Wertpapier

