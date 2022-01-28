Electrolux Falls 5% as Results Overshadowed by Upcoming Headwinds
(PLX AI) – Electrolux shares fell 5% despite better than expected revenue and adjusted EBIT, as traders focused on near-term headwinds. While the company said it was confident it could offset input costs inflation with its own price increases, it …
- While the company said it was confident it could offset input costs inflation with its own price increases, it said it could only partly do so in Q1
- Meanwhile, it saw negative external factors of SEK 6-9 billion for the full year
- Consensus may have expected this to be only SEK 4-5 billion, analysts said
