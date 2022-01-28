PREVIEW: Autoliv Due to Issue Organic Growth Guidance for 2022
(PLX AI) – Autoliv will report fourth-quarter earnings at noon today and new guidance for 2022 will determine the stock's direction, analysts said. Autoliv may guide for organic growth of 15%, SEB said (hold, SEK 990)Total sales growth forecast may …
- (PLX AI) – Autoliv will report fourth-quarter earnings at noon today and new guidance for 2022 will determine the stock's direction, analysts said.
- Autoliv may guide for organic growth of 15%, SEB said (hold, SEK 990)
- Total sales growth forecast may be 13% after foreign exchange effects: SEB
- Automotive industry supply chain disruptions are likely to continue to diminish in impact, Carnegie said (hold, SEK 1,050)
- With uncertainty remaining, Autoliv guidance is likely to err on the conservative side: Carnegie
- Prospects for Autoliv are improving, with the company potentially reaching organic growth of 17% this year, Danske Bank said (buy, $125)
- Autoliv has a dominant position in electric vehicles, which manufacturers are prioritizing currently amid overall delays, and this could have a positive impact on Autoliv's organic growth guidance, Danske said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0