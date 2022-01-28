PREVIEW: Autoliv Due to Issue Organic Growth Guidance for 2022 (PLX AI) – Autoliv will report fourth-quarter earnings at noon today and new guidance for 2022 will determine the stock's direction, analysts said. Autoliv may guide for organic growth of 15%, SEB said (hold, SEK 990)Total sales growth forecast may … (PLX AI) – Autoliv will report fourth-quarter earnings at noon today and new guidance for 2022 will determine the stock's direction, analysts said.

Autoliv may guide for organic growth of 15%, SEB said (hold, SEK 990)

Total sales growth forecast may be 13% after foreign exchange effects: SEB

Automotive industry supply chain disruptions are likely to continue to diminish in impact, Carnegie said (hold, SEK 1,050)

With uncertainty remaining, Autoliv guidance is likely to err on the conservative side: Carnegie

Prospects for Autoliv are improving, with the company potentially reaching organic growth of 17% this year, Danske Bank said (buy, $125)

Autoliv has a dominant position in electric vehicles, which manufacturers are prioritizing currently amid overall delays, and this could have a positive impact on Autoliv's organic growth guidance, Danske said



