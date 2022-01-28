Holmen Q4 Sales Miss Estimates; Adj. EBIT Marginally Ahead
(PLX AI) – Q4 sales SEK 4,770 million vs. estimate SEK 4,987 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT SEK 1,185 million vs. estimate SEK 1,100 millionQ4 EBIT SEK 1,006 millionQ4 EPS SEK 5.4Q4 net income SEK 868 million vs. estimate SEK 825 millionThe sale of a …
- (PLX AI) – Q4 sales SEK 4,770 million vs. estimate SEK 4,987 million
- Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK 1,185 million vs. estimate SEK 1,100 million
- Q4 EBIT SEK 1,006 million
- Q4 EPS SEK 5.4
- Q4 net income SEK 868 million vs. estimate SEK 825 million
- The sale of a British forest property had a positive im-pact on profit of just over SEK 200 million, while lower wood product prices had a negative impact on profit
- Interest in owning forest is strong and forest property prices continued to increase during the year, which increased the value of the Group’s forest assets by 9% to SEK 47 billion, company says
- The paper market has been turbulent in the autumn and although demand has decreased, market prices for 2022 have increased substantially, driven by increasing production costs
