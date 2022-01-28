Orange Names Christel Heydemann CEO from April 4
- (PLX AI) – Orange says Christel Heydemann appointed Chief Executive Officer of Orange with effect from 4 April.
- Heydemann is Schneider Electric’s current Executive Vice President Europe Operations
- Stéphane Richard to continue as Chairman & CEO until Christel Heydemann takes up her role
