FLSmidth Falls as DNB Cuts Price Target, Says It Expected Higher Sales (PLX AI) – FLSmidth shares fell 3% after DNB analysts cut their price target on the stock and reiterated a hold recommendation.Price target cut to DKK 240 from DKK 270While FLSmidth Q4 sales (pre-reported yesterday) were above consensus, they were … (PLX AI) – FLSmidth shares fell 3% after DNB analysts cut their price target on the stock and reiterated a hold recommendation.

Price target cut to DKK 240 from DKK 270

While FLSmidth Q4 sales (pre-reported yesterday) were above consensus, they were below DNB estimates, the analysts said

DNB cut their estimates for FLSmidth EPS for the next 2 years by 6% Wertpapier

28.01.2022, 11:27

