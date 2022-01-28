FLSmidth Falls as DNB Cuts Price Target, Says It Expected Higher Sales
(PLX AI) – FLSmidth shares fell 3% after DNB analysts cut their price target on the stock and reiterated a hold recommendation.Price target cut to DKK 240 from DKK 270While FLSmidth Q4 sales (pre-reported yesterday) were above consensus, they were …
- Price target cut to DKK 240 from DKK 270
- While FLSmidth Q4 sales (pre-reported yesterday) were above consensus, they were below DNB estimates, the analysts said
- DNB cut their estimates for FLSmidth EPS for the next 2 years by 6%
