Colgate-Palmolive Guides for 2022 Organic Growth of 3-5%
(PLX AI) – Colgate-Palmolive Outlook FY organic growth 3-5%Outlook FY sales growth 1-4% including a low-single-digit negative impact from foreign exchangeOn a GAAP basis, the Company expects gross profit margin expansion, increased advertising …
