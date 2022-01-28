VF Corp Sees FY Revenue $11.85 billion, Adj. EPS $3.2
(PLX AI) – VF Corp Outlook FY revenue USD 11,850 million.Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 3.2Adjusted gross margin is expected to be at least 55.0 percent, which represents an estimated increase of at least 170 basis pointsAdjusted operating margin is …
