Nel Gets $5 Milion Orders for Multiple PEM Electrolyzers

(PLX AI) – Nel says received purchase orders for multiple PEM electrolyzers from an innovation leader in sustainable food production.

Nel Hydrogen US has received a contract for PEM electrolysis hydrogen production units

The purchase orders have a value of approximately USD 5 million, and deliveries of the equipment will be staggered over the remainder of 2022, and into 2023 Wertpapier

NEL ASA Aktie





