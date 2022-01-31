TotalEnergies Sells Minority Interests in West of Shetland Fields (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies sells minority interests in West of Shetland fields.TotalEnergies has signed an agreement to sell to Kistos Energy Limited a 20% interest in the Greater Laggan Area fields and in the Shetland Gas Plant in the UK, as well as … (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies sells minority interests in West of Shetland fields.

TotalEnergies has signed an agreement to sell to Kistos Energy Limited a 20% interest in the Greater Laggan Area fields and in the Shetland Gas Plant in the UK, as well as interests in several nearby exploration licenses

The transaction price includes a firm consideration of $125 million, as well as two contingent payments, the first one up to $40 million depending on the gas price in 2022, and the second one in the event of development of a discovery on an exploration license

