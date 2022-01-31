Jyske Bank to Buy Back Another DKK 1 Billion Worth of Shares (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank raises the ongoing share repurchase programme with DKK 1 billion.Program starts tomorrow through July 29CET 1 18.2%The effect from the new share repurchase program will be a deduction of 0.5 percentage point, which will be … (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank raises the ongoing share repurchase programme with DKK 1 billion.

Program starts tomorrow through July 29

CET 1 18.2%

The effect from the new share repurchase program will be a deduction of 0.5 percentage point, which will be recognized in the first quarter Wertpapier

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 31.01.2022, 08:32

