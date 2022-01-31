Electrolux Jumps 5% After Carnegie Upgrades to Buy on Risk/Reward (PLX AI) – Electrolux shares rose more than 5% in early trading after analysts at Carnegie upgraded their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold.Price target cut to SEK 225 from SEK 230Electrolux reported higher than expected revenue last week … (PLX AI) – Electrolux shares rose more than 5% in early trading after analysts at Carnegie upgraded their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold.

Price target cut to SEK 225 from SEK 230

Electrolux reported higher than expected revenue last week for Q4, but shares fell as the market focused on upcoming headwinds

Now the stock is trading at valuation levels that historically have been an attractive entry point, Carnegie said

The company faces alarming cost headwinds, but these risks are known, and if management delivers and protects profitability, there is significant upside in shares, especially looking into 2023, Carnegie said



Wertpapier

Electrolux Registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 31.01.2022, 09:27

