Getinge Rises 5% as Analysts Says Buy on Appealing Valuation (PLX AI) – Getinge shares rose more than 5% in early trading after SEB analysts said the company has an appealing valuation and reiterated a buy recommendation.Price target raised to SEK 435 form SEK 430Getinge Q4 eanrings beat expectations last … (PLX AI) – Getinge shares rose more than 5% in early trading after SEB analysts said the company has an appealing valuation and reiterated a buy recommendation.

Price target raised to SEK 435 form SEK 430

Getinge Q4 eanrings beat expectations last week, and the company sees organic growth of 4-6% in the next year

The Q4 report and outlook confirmed our case; the long-term narrative and current valuation of Getinge are appealing, SEB said

Momentum remains strong and worries about a potential hangover from fading Covid-19 tailwinds are overdone: SEB

DNB also reiterated a buy recommendation on Getinge, saying Q4 earnings were stronger than expected

Already strong organic growth could accelerate further in the coming years, DNB said



