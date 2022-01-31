Getinge Rises 5% as Analysts Says Buy on Appealing Valuation
(PLX AI) – Getinge shares rose more than 5% in early trading after SEB analysts said the company has an appealing valuation and reiterated a buy recommendation.Price target raised to SEK 435 form SEK 430Getinge Q4 eanrings beat expectations last …
- (PLX AI) – Getinge shares rose more than 5% in early trading after SEB analysts said the company has an appealing valuation and reiterated a buy recommendation.
- Price target raised to SEK 435 form SEK 430
- Getinge Q4 eanrings beat expectations last week, and the company sees organic growth of 4-6% in the next year
- The Q4 report and outlook confirmed our case; the long-term narrative and current valuation of Getinge are appealing, SEB said
- Momentum remains strong and worries about a potential hangover from fading Covid-19 tailwinds are overdone: SEB
- DNB also reiterated a buy recommendation on Getinge, saying Q4 earnings were stronger than expected
- Already strong organic growth could accelerate further in the coming years, DNB said
