Autoliv Rises 3% in Stockholm as Analysts Upgrade on Optimistic Guidance (PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose almost 3% in Stockholm. after several analysts upgraded their recommendations on the stock after the company's optimistic guidance issued on Friday.Autoliv predicts 20% organic growth in 2022That is 11 … (PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose almost 3% in Stockholm. after several analysts upgraded their recommendations on the stock after the company's optimistic guidance issued on Friday.

Autoliv predicts 20% organic growth in 2022

That is 11 percentage-points above the market for global light vehicles

5 percentage-points are coming from market share gains, which is a big figure, SEB said, upgrading to buy from hold and lifting its price target to SEK 1,080

Autoliv could enter the second half of the year with falling costs but increasing mitigation effects, SEB said

The company's guidance is remarkable, and we expected adjusted EBIT to more than double by 2024, DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation and lifting its price taget to SEK 1,170

On top of a strong cyclical recovery, Autoliv's guidance of a 4 percentage-point outperformance over the period implies a 13% organic sales CAGR, DNB said

Autoliv was also raised to buy from hold at Carnegie, while Danske reiterated a buy recommendation

Auto recovery and cash distribution will support shares, Danske said

A strong light-vehicle production recovery in 2022-24 will allow Autoliv to expand margins and start a meaningful buyback program to support the shares, Danske said



