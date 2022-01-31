Autoliv Rises 3% in Stockholm as Analysts Upgrade on Optimistic Guidance
(PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose almost 3% in Stockholm. after several analysts upgraded their recommendations on the stock after the company's optimistic guidance issued on Friday.Autoliv predicts 20% organic growth in 2022That is 11 …
- Autoliv predicts 20% organic growth in 2022
- That is 11 percentage-points above the market for global light vehicles
- 5 percentage-points are coming from market share gains, which is a big figure, SEB said, upgrading to buy from hold and lifting its price target to SEK 1,080
- Autoliv could enter the second half of the year with falling costs but increasing mitigation effects, SEB said
- The company's guidance is remarkable, and we expected adjusted EBIT to more than double by 2024, DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation and lifting its price taget to SEK 1,170
- On top of a strong cyclical recovery, Autoliv's guidance of a 4 percentage-point outperformance over the period implies a 13% organic sales CAGR, DNB said
- Autoliv was also raised to buy from hold at Carnegie, while Danske reiterated a buy recommendation
- Auto recovery and cash distribution will support shares, Danske said
- A strong light-vehicle production recovery in 2022-24 will allow Autoliv to expand margins and start a meaningful buyback program to support the shares, Danske said
