SSAB Green Transition Plan Pushes Shares Up (PLX AI) – SSAB shares rose 2.4% after analysts at DNB said the company's green transformation plans were positive despite the huge price tag. SSAB aims to eliminate its CO2 emissions by 2030Strategic investments in the new strip production system … (PLX AI) – SSAB shares rose 2.4% after analysts at DNB said the company's green transformation plans were positive despite the huge price tag.

SSAB aims to eliminate its CO2 emissions by 2030

Strategic investments in the new strip production system are expected to total approximately SEK 45 billion during 2022-2030

At the same time, this will eliminate the need to invest in existing systems with blast furnaces, steel plants and rolling mills

Assuming that free CO2 emissions are likely to come to an end beyond 2030 and that CO2 emission rights will be priced at EUR90/t, becoming fossil-fuel free could save SSAB as much as SEK 7 billion per year, DNB said, lifting its price target to SEK 90 from SEK 75 and reiterating a buy recommendation on the company

SSAB still looks set for super-cycle earnings, solid cash flow and good shareholder returns, Danske Bank said, keeping a buy recommendation

SSAB sent a strong message that supports our view of higher normalized profitability and a more healthy steel market, which is key for a re-rating, as management is confident of strong cash flow generation despite the announced SEK 45 billion program, Danske said

Bank of America also lifted its price target on SSAB, to SEK 55 from SEK 48, but kept its underperform rating because of the green transition price tag



Wertpapier

SSAB Registered (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 31.01.2022, 10:16 | | 53 0 | 0 31.01.2022, 10:16 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer