Sandvik Names Cecilia Felton as New CFO
(PLX AI) – Sandvik appoints Cecilia Felton as new Chief Financial Officer effective February 1. Felton, who has served as interim CFO since November 1, 2021, will also be a member of the Group Executive ManagementShe has been with the Sandvik Group …
- (PLX AI) – Sandvik appoints Cecilia Felton as new Chief Financial Officer effective February 1.
- Felton, who has served as interim CFO since November 1, 2021, will also be a member of the Group Executive Management
- She has been with the Sandvik Group since 2013 and has been Vice President of Group Control since 2018
