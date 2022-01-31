checkAd

Sandvik Names Cecilia Felton as New CFO

(PLX AI) – Sandvik appoints Cecilia Felton as new Chief Financial Officer effective February 1. Felton, who has served as interim CFO since November 1, 2021, will also be a member of the Group Executive ManagementShe has been with the Sandvik Group …

  • (PLX AI) – Sandvik appoints Cecilia Felton as new Chief Financial Officer effective February 1.
  • Felton, who has served as interim CFO since November 1, 2021, will also be a member of the Group Executive Management
  • She has been with the Sandvik Group since 2013 and has been Vice President of Group Control since 2018
