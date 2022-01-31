Otis Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus; 2022 Outlook Below Expectations
- (PLX AI) – Otis Q4 revenue USD 3,600 million vs. estimate USD 3,580 million.
- Q4 EPS USD 0.65 vs. estimate USD 0.67
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.72 vs. estimate USD 0.68
- Outlook FY organic growth 2.5-4.5%
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 3.2-3.3; consensus currently at USD 3.29
- CEO says confident momentum will continue in 2022 and beyond, positioning us to deliver on our financial commitments and advance ESG priorities
