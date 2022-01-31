Trane Q4 Adj. EPS $1.36; Sees Adj. EPS Growth of 14-17% in 2022
- (PLX AI) – Trane Q4 revenue USD 3,569 million.
- Q4 operating income USD 436 million
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 525 million
- Q4 operating margin 12.2%
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin 14.7%
- Q4 EPS USD 1.35
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.36
- Full-Year 2022 Guidance: GAAP continuing EPS of $6.88 to $7.08; adjusted EPS of $6.95 to $7.15, up 14 percent to 17 percent
