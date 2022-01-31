PREVIEW: Novozymes Seen Issuing Cautious, Broad Guidance for 2022 (PLX AI) – Novozymes is expected to issue broad, cautious guidance for the new year when it reports fourth-quarter results tomorrow, analysts said. Novozymes is likely to have finished the year strongly, and may report Q4 organic guidance of 6%, … (PLX AI) – Novozymes is expected to issue broad, cautious guidance for the new year when it reports fourth-quarter results tomorrow, analysts said.

Novozymes is likely to have finished the year strongly, and may report Q4 organic guidance of 6%, above consensus expectations of 5.4%, SEB analysts said (hold, DKK 510)

Expect a broad guidance range for 2022 from Novozymes, given the uncertainties in its end markets, with a soft Detergent sector and strength within Food, Beverage & Human Health, and Bioenergy, SEB said

Novozymes should report nice growth at the end of 2021, with fewer Covid restrictions and good activity in Bioenergy, Sydbank said (sell, no price target)

The company is likely to give a cautious and relatively broad guidance for 2022, Sydbank said, forecasting organic growth of 4.9% and EBIT margin of 26.6%

We are assuming an uplift in EBIT margin from 25.8% in 2022 to 28% in 2026, but we maintain our sell rating and prefer Chr. Hansen, Nordea said (price target DKK 359)



