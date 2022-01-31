ExxonMobil Says to Save Over $6 Billion in Costs by 2023, Combines Chemical & Downstream Companies
(PLX AI) – ExxonMobil says on track to exceed $6 billion in structural cost savings by 2023. Says combining chemical and downstream companies and centralizing technology and engineering, and other support servicesEffective April 1, the company will …
- (PLX AI) – ExxonMobil says on track to exceed $6 billion in structural cost savings by 2023.
- Says combining chemical and downstream companies and centralizing technology and engineering, and other support services
- Effective April 1, the company will be organized along three business lines – ExxonMobil Upstream Company, ExxonMobil Product Solutions and ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0