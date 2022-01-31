ExxonMobil Says to Save Over $6 Billion in Costs by 2023, Combines Chemical & Downstream Companies (PLX AI) – ExxonMobil says on track to exceed $6 billion in structural cost savings by 2023. Says combining chemical and downstream companies and centralizing technology and engineering, and other support servicesEffective April 1, the company will … (PLX AI) – ExxonMobil says on track to exceed $6 billion in structural cost savings by 2023.

Says combining chemical and downstream companies and centralizing technology and engineering, and other support services

Effective April 1, the company will be organized along three business lines – ExxonMobil Upstream Company, ExxonMobil Product Solutions and ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 80,10 $ , was eine Steigerung von +5,00% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . UBS Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Exxon Mobil Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 31.01.2022, 18:01 | | 72 0 | 0 31.01.2022, 18:01 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer