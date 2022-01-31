HeidelbergCement FY Revenue Tops Estimates
- (PLX AI) – HeidelbergCement FY revenue EUR 18,700 million vs. estimate EUR 18,537 million.
- Preliminary result from current operations before depreciation and amortization (RCOBD) in the financial year 2021 is expected to be EUR 3,875 million
- The preliminary result from current operations (RCO) in the financial year 2021 is expected to be EUR 2,614 million
- Full earnings report due Feb. 24
