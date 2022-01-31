HeidelbergCement FY Revenue Tops Estimates (PLX AI) – HeidelbergCement FY revenue EUR 18,700 million vs. estimate EUR 18,537 million.Preliminary result from current operations before depreciation and amortization (RCOBD) in the financial year 2021 is expected to be EUR 3,875 millionThe … (PLX AI) – HeidelbergCement FY revenue EUR 18,700 million vs. estimate EUR 18,537 million.

Preliminary result from current operations before depreciation and amortization (RCOBD) in the financial year 2021 is expected to be EUR 3,875 million

The preliminary result from current operations (RCO) in the financial year 2021 is expected to be EUR 2,614 million

Full earnings report due Feb. 24

