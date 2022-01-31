checkAd

Gurit FY Sales Just Below Estimates

(PLX AI) – Gurit net sales of CHF 467.9 million for the full year 2021, a tad below estimates of CHF 469 million.The Board of Directors of Gurit Holding AG is proposing to the Annual General Assembly a share split and the introduction of a single …

  • (PLX AI) – Gurit net sales of CHF 467.9 million for the full year 2021, a tad below estimates of CHF 469 million.
  • The Board of Directors of Gurit Holding AG is proposing to the Annual General Assembly a share split and the introduction of a single share structure, as a measure to further strengthen the company's Corporate Governance and ESG performance
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
31.01.2022, 18:16  |  51   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gurit FY Sales Just Below Estimates (PLX AI) – Gurit net sales of CHF 467.9 million for the full year 2021, a tad below estimates of CHF 469 million.The Board of Directors of Gurit Holding AG is proposing to the Annual General Assembly a share split and the introduction of a single …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Saipem Withdraws Outlook, Says Adj. EBITDA for Second Half of 2021 Down by EUR 1 Billion (1) 
Nel Gets $5 Milion Orders for Multiple PEM Electrolyzers
Hexagon Purus Gets Battery Pack Order Worth $800 Million
ISS Divests Hong Kong Unit and ISS Taiwan
TotalEnergies Sells Minority Interests in West of Shetland Fields
KPN Q4 EBIT Better Than Expected; New EUR 300 Million Share Buyback
SSAB Green Transition Plan Pushes Shares Up
ExxonMobil Says to Save Over $6 Billion in Costs by 2023, Combines Chemical & Downstream Companies
Autoliv Rises 3% in Stockholm as Analysts Upgrade on Optimistic Guidance
AF Gruppen Sells Betonmas Telemark; Price Not Disclosed
Titel
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Microsoft Q2 EPS $2.48 Beats Consensus of $2.31; Revenue Beats
Tesla Earnings Beat, but Shares Fall on Factories Running Below Capacity Through 2022
UPM Aims to Start Negotiations with Striking Union as Soon as Possible
Leoni Names Harald Nippel New CFO
MTG Sells ESL Gaming for $1.05 Billion; to Focus on Pure-Play Gaming Business
Saipem Withdraws Outlook, Says Adj. EBITDA for Second Half of 2021 Down by EUR 1 Billion (1) 
Equinor Outperformance Likely to Pause, Bank of America Says in Downgrade
Juniper Networks Q4 Earnings Beats Consensus on Better Than Expected Demand
NextEra Energy Names Ketchum CEO
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
PREVIEW: Coloplast Expected to Update Guidance to Include Atos Acquisition
Microsoft Q2 EPS $2.48 Beats Consensus of $2.31; Revenue Beats
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...