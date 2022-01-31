Gurit FY Sales Just Below Estimates
- (PLX AI) – Gurit net sales of CHF 467.9 million for the full year 2021, a tad below estimates of CHF 469 million.
- The Board of Directors of Gurit Holding AG is proposing to the Annual General Assembly a share split and the introduction of a single share structure, as a measure to further strengthen the company's Corporate Governance and ESG performance
