Maersk Drilling Gets Contract Extension for Maersk Viking in Malaysia for $32 Million (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secures contract extensions for Maersk Viking in Malaysia.The extensions have a total estimated duration of 120 days and are expected to commence in July 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s prior work scope with … (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secures contract extensions for Maersk Viking in Malaysia.

The extensions have a total estimated duration of 120 days and are expected to commence in July 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s prior work scope with SSB/SSPC

The total contract value of the extensions is approximately USD 32m, including fees for the use of managed pressure drilling

Three one-well options remain on the contract with Shell Malaysia Wertpapier

The Drilling Company of 1972 Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 01.02.2022, 07:05 | | 25 0 | 0 01.02.2022, 07:05 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer