Maersk Drilling Gets Contract Extension for Maersk Viking in Malaysia for $32 Million
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secures contract extensions for Maersk Viking in Malaysia.
- The extensions have a total estimated duration of 120 days and are expected to commence in July 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s prior work scope with SSB/SSPC
- The total contract value of the extensions is approximately USD 32m, including fees for the use of managed pressure drilling
- Three one-well options remain on the contract with Shell Malaysia
