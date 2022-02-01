SIG Combibloc Buys Scholle IPN for EV EUR 1.36 Billion; Reports 2021 Earnings Early
(PLX AI) – SIG Combibloc FY adjusted EBITDA margin 27.7%.Core revenue was EUR 2,047 million, representing a like-for-like increase of 6.6%1 at constant currency, exceeding the guided range of 4 - 6%Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 571 million …
- Core revenue was EUR 2,047 million, representing a like-for-like increase of 6.6%1 at constant currency, exceeding the guided range of 4 - 6%
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 571 million
- Dividend CHF 0.45 per share
- SIG to acquire Scholle IPN to broaden leadership in sustainable packaging systems and solutions
- Enterprise value of EUR 1.36 billion to be funded through a mix of shares, cash, and debt refinancing
- Growth outlook consistent with SIG's mid-term guidance of 4 - 6% p.a.; maintaining best-in-class margins and strong cash generation
