SIG Combibloc Buys Scholle IPN for EV EUR 1.36 Billion; Reports 2021 Earnings Early (PLX AI) – SIG Combibloc FY adjusted EBITDA margin 27.7%.Core revenue was EUR 2,047 million, representing a like-for-like increase of 6.6%1 at constant currency, exceeding the guided range of 4 - 6%Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 571 million … (PLX AI) – SIG Combibloc FY adjusted EBITDA margin 27.7%.

Core revenue was EUR 2,047 million, representing a like-for-like increase of 6.6%1 at constant currency, exceeding the guided range of 4 - 6%

Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 571 million

Dividend CHF 0.45 per share

SIG to acquire Scholle IPN to broaden leadership in sustainable packaging systems and solutions

Enterprise value of EUR 1.36 billion to be funded through a mix of shares, cash, and debt refinancing

Growth outlook consistent with SIG's mid-term guidance of 4 - 6% p.a.; maintaining best-in-class margins and strong cash generation Wertpapier

Autor: PLX AI | 01.02.2022, 07:04

