Tele2 Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Misses Consensus Expectations
- (PLX AI) – Tele 2 Q4 revenue SEK 7,030 million vs. estimate SEK 7,050 million.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA SEK 2,371 million vs. estimate SEK 2,744 million
- Q4 EPS SEK 1.39 vs. estimate SEK 1.2
- Outlook FY adjusted capex SEK 2,800-3,300 million
- Financial guidance for the mid-term reiterated
- Issuing 2022 guidance of low-single digit end-user service revenue growth and mid-single digit underlying EBITDAaL growth compared to 2021
- Capex excluding spectrum and leasing assets expected to be SEK 2.8-3.3 billion in 2022
