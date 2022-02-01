Hexagon Purus Shares Expected to Soar Today After $800 Million Contract (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus shares are expected to soar today after the company announced yesterday a battery pack supply contract for a minimum of $800 million.Hexagon Purus was nominated by major commercial truck OEM to supply battery packs for zero … (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus shares are expected to soar today after the company announced yesterday a battery pack supply contract for a minimum of $800 million.

Hexagon Purus was nominated by major commercial truck OEM to supply battery packs for zero emission heavy-duty vehicles

The contract is worth $800 million in 2024-2027 period, with another $400 million if an extension option to 2029 is exercised

This is a very significant win which should trigger substantial positive share price reaction, SEB said

The contract shows the significant volume potential in the company's business model and adds credibility to the company's position as a supplier of battery packs, SEB said

The contract is a substantial de-risking event for Purus’ mid-term revenue target of NOK 4-5 billion and a major testament to Purus’ battery technology, Carnegie said

We see great potential for a multiple expansion, and shares are likely to rise by double digits today, Carnegie said



0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 01.02.2022, 07:19

