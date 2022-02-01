Novozymes Q4 Organic Growth Better Than Expected, but Profit Falters
(PLX AI) – Q4 sales DKK 3,834 million vs. estimate DKK 3,730 millionQ4 organic growth 7% vs. estimate 5.4%Q4 EBIT DKK 805 million vs. estimate DKK 852 millionQ4 EBIT margin 21% vs. estimate 22.8%Q4 net income DKK 623 million vs. estimate DKK 646 …
- (PLX AI) – Q4 sales DKK 3,834 million vs. estimate DKK 3,730 million
- Q4 organic growth 7% vs. estimate 5.4%
- Q4 EBIT DKK 805 million vs. estimate DKK 852 million
- Q4 EBIT margin 21% vs. estimate 22.8%
- Q4 net income DKK 623 million vs. estimate DKK 646 million
- Outlook 2022 FY organic growth 3-7%
- Outlook 2022 FY EBIT margin 25-26% includes re-investments in the business and despite an impact from significantly higher input costs
- ROIC incl. goodwill at 16-17%
- FCF bef. acq. at DKK 1.7-2.1bn including DKK 2.5-2.8bn in CAPEX supporting long-term growth, especially in Advanced Protein Solutions
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0