Novozymes Q4 Organic Growth Better Than Expected, but Profit Falters

(PLX AI) – Q4 sales DKK 3,834 million vs. estimate DKK 3,730 million

Q4 organic growth 7% vs. estimate 5.4%

Q4 EBIT DKK 805 million vs. estimate DKK 852 million

Q4 EBIT margin 21% vs. estimate 22.8%

Q4 net income DKK 623 million vs. estimate DKK 646 million

Outlook 2022 FY organic growth 3-7%

Outlook 2022 FY EBIT margin 25-26% includes re-investments in the business and despite an impact from significantly higher input costs

ROIC incl. goodwill at 16-17%

FCF bef. acq. at DKK 1.7-2.1bn including DKK 2.5-2.8bn in CAPEX supporting long-term growth, especially in Advanced Protein Solutions Wertpapier

